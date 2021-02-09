Companies in the News: Updates from Takeuchi-US, Scag Power Equipment and more

Takeuchi-U.S. has added EquipmentShare of North Salt Lake, Utah, to its growing North American dealer network.

Like EquipmentShare’s Columbia, Mo., location, the location in North Salt Lake will carry Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders for sale and rental. It will also offer replacement parts and serve as an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center for customers throughout a seven-county region in North Central Utah.

Founded by construction and equipment industry veterans in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports various heavy equipment product lines. The company has locations throughout the U.S. that offer an ecosystem of digital and equipment solutions, including new and used equipment rental and retail sales, that helps contractors increase productivity and get the most out of their equipment.

EquipmentShare will add additional compact/utility equipment sales professionals at the North Salt Lake location, each equipped with a truck and trailer to transport machines to various locations as needed. The location’s rental sales representatives will be trained specifically on Takeuchi equipment, and all sales professionals will attend an annual sales training at Takeuchi’s U.S. headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga. EquipmentShare will provide factory-trained service technicians to ensure quality service and repairs are available to the Takeuchi customer base.

Scag Power Equipment has formalized its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve the U.S. by honoring its defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Since 2018, Scag has been contributing to the Foundation’s First Responders Outreach program, which provides critical funding for emergency relief efforts, essential equipment, PPE and training to ensure first responders have what they need to perform to the best of their abilities. The Foundation also builds 100 percent mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for those severely wounded in the line of duty and provides home modifications, adapted vehicles and mobility devices to injured, wounded, ill and aging first responders.

“Scag Power Equipment has long been a supporter of America’s Heroes, fire police and EMT personnel, military and military veterans through our ‘Simply the Brave’ initiative,” said Chris Frame, president of Scag. “We respect and honor all those who serve to keep our country and its citizens safe and free, day in and day out. We humbly offer our thanks to these heroes for all that they do.”

ASV Holdings expanded expand its dealer network in the U.S. with two new dealers and one new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.

ASV added Commerce City, Colo.-based Hardline Equipment and four Highway Equipment and Supply Co. Pennsylvania locations. Existing dealer Quality Forklift also added Alex Power Equipment as its location in Alexandria, Minn.

The dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders.

“We depend on our dealers to not only sell our equipment but also to represent the ASV brand in everything they do,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We are excited to have found new partners whose values align with ours as we continue to expand customers’ access to ASV equipment.”

Davey Tree Expert Co. released its new podcast, Talking Trees with Davey Tree.

In the podcast, Davey arborists from around the U.S. discuss topics of seasonal importance with topics ranging from seasonal tree care, introduced pests, professional tree care advice, deer damage and more.

Episodes are published every Thursday at 5 a.m. EST. The podcast is available on a variety of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and TuneIn + Alexa. It is also available on Buzzsprout to access and listen through a web browser.

“With podcasting popularity on the rise, Davey felt tapping into podcasting would be a great way to educate and inform Davey clients and other homeowners about the importance of tree care,” said Sandra Reid, vice president of corporate communications and strategic planning. “With advice coming directly from our expert arborists, each episode will pack in information that can be listened to anywhere.”

The Talking Trees with Davey Tree podcast is a continuation of the company’s Talking Trees YouTube video series and Talking Trees Live! on Facebook. The podcast is hosted by Doug Oster, Emmy award winning garden personality based in Pittsburgh.

Profile Products commenced a $9 million manufacturing expansion project, an investment that will provide a significant increase in capacity, improved logistics and enhanced safety and quality systems for Profile’s sustainable product lines, said the company.

In 2019, Profile added a second fiber processing plant in Conover, N.C., which doubled plant capacity, created ultramodern greenhouses and added new fiber processing technologies. Since then, the company has grown significantly with the acquisitions of HydroStraw, a manufacturer of straw-based erosion control products, and Sunterra Horticulture, a leading sphagnum peat moss producer.

The new investments will add significantly more fiber processing capacity, high-tech packaging and modern warehousing in both its North Carolina and Rockford, Wash., facilities. Additionally, Profile will continue to invest in its leadership position in environmental stewardship by expanding several programs that prioritize using the highest recycled-content products available to its respective industries, including packaging. Profile has also eliminated more than 3.5 billion pounds of wood and paper from the waste stream and productively returned it to the environment.