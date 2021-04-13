Companies in the News: Updates from Takeuchi-US, Winter Equipment and more

Takeuchi-U.S. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at its new 37,000-square-foot Training Center in Pendergrass, Ga., on Thursday, March 25.

Located next door to the company’s headquarters, the Takeuchi Training Center will now be the site of sales and technical instruction for the company’s salespeople, dealer principals, dealer technicians and corporate dealer trainers. The facility’s larger classrooms and additional staff will give Takeuchi the ability to increase class capacity and add more service training classes over the coming months.

After purchasing nearly 10 acres in 2020, Takeuchi expanded its U.S. campus to approximately 44 acres. Now with the addition of the new Training Center, the campus includes two buildings that together provide 500,000 square feet of space.

Courses that will be offered at the Takeuchi Training Center include instructor-led, intermediate-level technical trainings for both compact track loaders and compact excavators with simultaneous classes starting in May 2021. These classes will cover general machine layout, electrical and hydraulic component location and function, general engine controls and exhaust after-treatment systems on all products. Soon, Takeuchi will also offer quarterly sales training for dealers as well as advanced technical training. Beginner-level courses will be offered online via Takeuchi’s Learning Management System.

Winter Equipment recently launched its inaugural full-line product catalog for the winter 2021-2022 season. Including complete snowplow cutting edge systems plow markers, hardware and milling tools, the catalog covers all of Winter Equipment’s offerings.

The 48-page catalog is divided into product categories and includes product features and benefits, schematics and specifications. The catalog covers DOT/municipality and commercial contractor systems, categorized by materials: carbide, steel, rubber and ceramic. The catalog also includes product categories of guards/shoes, hardware and accessories.

Tigre Group, a Brazilian multinational leader in solutions for construction and water care, acquired Dura Plastic Products, North American family-owned business.

Dura Plastic offers solutions for residential irrigation, plumbing, golf, pool and spa as well as drainage segments. It includes two production units, one in California and the other in Tennessee, and six company-run distribution centers strategically placed throughout the U.S.