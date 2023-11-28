Companies in the news: updates from The Grounds Guys, Bobcat, Yanmar and more

JohnDow Donates vehicle fire blanket

JohnDow Industries, a supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment recently donated a vehicle fire blanket to the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, Nev. This vehicle fire blanket is part of the company’s new product line of electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid service and safety products.

“When we were introducing our new line of EV and hybrid service and safety products, we soon realized the first hands we wanted to get our vehicle fire blanket into were those of first responders. It made sense to provide Las Vegas Fire and Rescue with the first one as we launched our new product line at AAPEX this year,” said Robert Christy, President of JDI. “We’ve learned a lot from firefighters on how they are managing the complexities of EV fires and we plan on incorporating this information with our products for the independent repair shops who will repair these vehicles in the future.”

Ariens completes nationwide roadshow

AriensCo, the manufacturer of Ariens and Gravely brand equipment, traveled to cities across the U.S. throughout October and November. The company made stops in Brillion, Wis.; Park City, Utah, Kansas City; Cincinnati, Ohio; Chapel Hill, N.C., Atlanta; Orlando; Gulf Shores, Ala.; Dallas and more. The events featured new product demonstrations, the launch of a new parts brand and more.

AriensCo launched Henry’s Parts and Equipment in conjunction with the roadshow. The company said this new aftermarket parts brand enables its dealers to provide parts options to their customers who use equipment from a variety of equipment brands.

Neighborly awards its top-performing franchise owners

Neighborly, a home services company and parent company of The Grounds Guys recognized its top-performing franchise owners of 2022 during the brand’s 42nd annual Reunion conference in Denver, Colo., with more than 3,500 in attendance.

During the event, Neighborly recognized its top-performing franchise owners, with awards including Top Gun, presented to franchise owners who have embodied Neighborly’s Code of Values by demonstrating goal-setting and stepping up as officers in their roles; the Neighborly Excellence Award, presented to franchise owners who consistently set an example for others within the system by embodying Neighborly’s vision, actively participating and making positive contributions to the network; and Neighborly’s highest franchise owner award, Franchise of the Year, presented by each brand president to a franchise owner who exhibited exceptional growth, leadership, customer service and sales.

The 2023 Neighborly Franchise of the Year award winners included The Grounds Guys’ Jeff Baker.

Fecon Acquires TREEfrogg

Fecon, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, recently acquired TREEfrogg, a manufacturer of tree-trimming saw attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. Fecon said the acquisition expands its right-of-way clearing solutions in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industry.

Bobcat announces new plant in Mexico

Bobcat Co. said it plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, anticipated to begin production in early 2026.

The investment, planned for approximately $300 million, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models. The new facility is expected to create an additional 600 to 800 jobs in the region.

The 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to increase Bobcat’s North American compact loader production capacity by 20 percent. The facility will feature areas for welding, painting and assembly, as well as an on-site warehouse and office space. Bobcat will implement state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency.

The Monterrey location will manufacture Bobcat M-Series compact loaders for North American distribution.

Yanmar lands arena naming rights

Yanmar Compact Equipment entered into a partnership with the City of Grand Rapids, Minn., to secure the naming rights of the former IRA Civic Center. The facility was renamed Yanmar Arena.

With more than 200,000 visitors per year, the arena is a popular venue for ice hockey, figure skating and community events held throughout the year. According to city officials, the 10-year agreement will lower the cost of ice time by approximately $40/hour for all parties that utilize Yanmar Arena. As a result, visitors will enjoy greater accessibility to ice skating.

Verizon Connect says fleet management vital in new report

Verizon Connect released its global survey findings from its annual Fleet Technology Trends Report, conducted separately by Bobit (U.S.) and ABI Research (EMEA and APAC) with responses from more than 2,500 fleet managers, executives and other mobile business professionals across 11 countries.

“Not all vehicles can be replaced, and not all labor gaps can be filled, but fleets can get more out of existing fleet, equipment and labor assets by investing in smart solutions like asset tracking and EV technology,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager of Verizon Connect. “Fleet management technology now can be a bridge to hiring and vehicle replacement later by making fleets more efficient and profitable.”

In the survey, four out of five respondents indicated they use at least one form of fleet technology. For instance, GPS tracking solutions can optimize routes that help drivers accomplish more each day, thereby reducing the hiring need. More than half of respondents worldwide (56 percent) said GPS tracking solutions helped boost driver productivity in this year’s survey. That percentage was noticeably higher in EMEA (59 percent) and in the U.S. (55 percent) than in APAC (48 percent).

To see the full report findings, visit the 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report page.