Companies in the News: Updates from WorkWave, Bobcat, Davey Tree and more

WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions, opened registration for its 2024 Beyond Service User Conference — set for Jan. 7-10 in Orlando, Fla.

According to WorkWave, highlights of the 2024 conference will include:

Access to exclusive hands-on product boot camps;

Thought leadership sessions featuring the industry’s top leaders and experts;

Tailored product sessions to help customers master the software they rely on every day; and

Opportunities to meet 1-on-1 with product experts

Bobcat completes Wisconsin renovation

Bobcat Co. recently completed a $5.3 million renovation at its Johnson Creek, Wis., location. The Johnson Creek facility manufactures mowers, turf and grounds maintenance equipment.

Bobcat said the investment in the Johnson Creek facility modernized the office and employee spaces with an open-concept design, which includes multiple meeting and conference rooms, updated furniture and an enhanced employee break room. The location houses more than 375 employees working across sales, human resources, strategic sourcing, design and test engineering and manufacturing operations for some of the company’s turf and grounds maintenance equipment products.

Davey partners with greehill

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 2 on the 2023 LM150 rankings — partners with Singapore-based business intelligence company greehill.

Greehill develops 3D digital twins and automated analyses of urban trees through a combination of high-resolution cameras, mobile laser scanning (MLS), terrestrial laser scanning (TLS), satellite imagery and proprietary machine learning algorithms. The solution reduces the time and costs associated with a city-wide tree inventory, making accurate insights accessible to cities of all sizes.

“This partnership with greehill is exciting because DRG will be able to utilize this new urban forestry technology to complete more urban forestry projects in the U.S. and bring additional value to our clients,” said Josh Behounek, business development manager for DRG. “Greehill’s solution helps to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to collect urban forestry data; therefore, we’ll be able to complete more tree inventories for more cities and use the data to thoughtfully plan tree maintenance and planting projects in our urban areas.”

FieldBin wins startup award

FieldBin, a field service management software provider, received a Bronze Globee Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology in the Startup Achievement of the Year category.

One of nine Globee Awards programs, the Information Technology World Awards recognizes information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Globee Awards IT World Award winner,” said Garrett Wilson, president and co-founder of FieldBin. “This award reinforces our mission to constantly enhance and refine our technology in order to help hard-working trade businesses better serve their customers, make more money and improve the world around them.”

Tree Source acquires Oregon-based nursery

Tree Source, located in Rupert, Idaho, has acquired Serendipity Nursery, a supplier of plant material in Canby, Ore.

“I am thrilled to welcome Serendipity Nursery into our family,” said Eric Mitton, president of Tree Source. “I am confident that this partnership will allow us to uphold the high standards they have set and provide even better service to our customers. Tree Source will also ensure that we will maintain the lasting relationships that Serendipity has with its existing customers.”

Mitton adds that the addition of Serendipity will allow the company to strengthen its position as a supplier in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions

American Lighting debuts Custom Cut Program

American Lighting recently introduced its Custom Cut Program, designed to eliminate waste, save on labor and ensure proper connections for linear lighting projects.

The company says the program offers an assortment of linear lighting solutions that vary in lumen output, IP ratings, CCT and color-adjustability, and many other parameters that can be customized exactly to specification.

American Lighting included four unique offerings in its new Custom Cut Program, including:

Trulux tape light. Available in multiple lumen outputs, IP ratings, cut requirements, and color offerings for indoor and outdoor applications.

Available in multiple lumen outputs, IP ratings, cut requirements, and color offerings for indoor and outdoor applications. Hybrid 3 . Available in 3,000K, 4,000K and 5,000K as well as RGB plus 3,000K and warm-dim technology.

Available in 3,000K, 4,000K and 5,000K as well as RGB plus 3,000K and warm-dim technology. Neonflex Pro. Available in side-bend and top-bend styles. The company says Neonflex Pro can be ordered in 2,700K, 3,000K and 4,000K, as well as static red, green or blue and RGB plus 3,000K color changing.

Pursell and Marion Ag Service team up

Pursell Agri-Tech recently named Marion Ag Service as a West-Coast marketing partner, entering into an agreement to extend the availability of controlled-release fertilizer in the western eleven states.

The agreement encompasses market exclusivity of PurKote controlled-release fertilizers through Marion Ag agronomic distribution and blending services within the region. The two organizations have partnered to develop a predictive release software called MASterGraph, which will assist in developing custom-tailored nutrient delivery plans that improve crop, environmental and financial outcomes for turf customers.

“Over the last five years, Pursell has been focused on developing our customer base east of the Mississippi, where we recently launched production facilities in Savannah, Ga., and St. Thomas, Ontario, (Canada)” Allen Sanders, CEO of Pursell Agri-Tech, said. “As we look westward, Marion Ag is the ideal partner to bring the significant market coverage and deep customer relationships needed to successfully develop those markets.”

The marketing agreement will begin in Summer 2023, with Marion Ag providing its customers a full suite of Pursell products in Q3 2023.

Got news? Let us know!

Have promotions or updates about your team? Send it to Editor Christina Herrick at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming Companies in the News.