Companies in the News: Updates from Yanmar, ASV and more

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduced five new dealers to its network: Carrollton, Texas-based Romco Equipment Company with eight locations; Corona, Calif.-based Volvo Construction Equipment & Services with six locations; Montgomery, Ala.-based Stone Equipment Co. with one location; Bremerton, Wash.-based Sherlock Equipment Sales with one location; and Wenatchee, Wash.-based Rowe’s Tractor with one location.

“Dealers are absolutely vital to our success,” said Jeff Pate, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America director of sales. “As the first point of contact with the end user, we need to be able to trust that our dealers have a passion for the Yanmar brand and what it stands for. We are pleased to add new dealer partners who share our values.”

The new dealers will offer Yanmar’s powerful, dependable and efficient compact excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders. This includes the SV40 compact excavator. Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers also feature the company’s tracked carrier lineup.

Additionally, the new dealers will offer customers the company’s articulated wheel loaders, featuring premium power and versatility in a compact, nimble package, allowing for easy navigation in tighter spaces.

ASV Holdings grew its presence in the U.S. with the introduction of 21 new dealer locations across six dealers, including Carrollton, Texas-based Romco Equipment Company; Corona, Calif.-based Volvo Construction Equipment & Services; Montgomery, Ala.-based Stone Equipment Co.; Chicago-based J.W. Turf; Bremerton, Wash.-based Sherlock Equipment Sales; and Wenatchee, Wash.-based Rowe’s Tractor.

The dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders and the recently launched MAX-Series compact track loaders, including the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty. The dealers will also offer ASV’s new Max-Series RS-75 and VS-75 skid-steer loaders.

Takeuchi-U.S. has recognized Cobb County Tractor of Marietta, Ga., for having the highest sales volume of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.

As a full-line dealer for Takeuchi equipment, Cobb County Tractor and its Perimeter Takeuchi division supply the consumer, construction, landscape and agricultural markets.

“The owners and staff at Cobb County Tractor have an innate understanding of what their customers need to be productive and efficient,” said Steve DePriest, Southeast regional business manager for Takeuchi. “They combine their that expertise with extensive product knowledge to direct customers to the Takeuchi machines that will help them achieve their goals and their results speak for themselves. We’re extremely pleased with the job they’ve done representing the Takeuchi product line.”

Since 1955, Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta, Ga., and the surrounding Metro-Atlanta area, selling both new and used equipment as well providing parts, service and rentals. For more than 60 years, the company has worked toward a singular goal: complete customer satisfaction.

SiteOne Landscape Supply unveiled the Portfolio Nursery Collection, an exclusive line of premium plants and products designed to help landscape professionals exceed the highest customer expectations with stronger horticulture benefits, such as enhanced maturity and unique varieties.

Available May 1, the Portfolio Nursery Collection is curated with carefully selected traits and dependable genetics to help landscape professionals instill confidence and ensure success with projects that both flourish and last. Initial Portfolio offering includes Arbor Vitae, Green Giant, Magnolia, Nellie Holly, White Wedding, Painted Sky, Oakleaf Holly and Podocarpus.

Through SiteOne’s network of growers, a wide variety of species can be delivered directly to the job site, all across the country.

Toro recognizes those who serve in the United States military this Armed Forces Day — and every day — as well as those who serve their communities across the country, with its American Hero Program. The equipment discount program offers current or former members of the military, and current or former firefighters and police officers, eligibility to save 18 percent off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of Toro landscape contractor equipment.

“Toro equipment is relied on by many current and former military members, firefighters and police officers, either in a professional capacity or on their own properties, which is why we implemented this discount program to support these heroes,” said Ross Hawley, director of marketing at Toro. “We recognize the sacrifices our military and first responders make every day for this country, and the Toro American Hero Program is a small way we can honor them.”

Since Toro debuted the American Hero Program in 2014, many members of the military and first responders have taken advantage of the discount program to purchase new professional landscaping equipment.

Eligible current and former military members, firefighters and police officers with proper identification can visit any participating Toro dealer to receive the 18 percent discount on Toro equipment, including Z Master zero turn mowers, Grandstand stand-on mowers and walk-behind commercial mowers.