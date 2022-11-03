Conserva Irrigation adds first franchise in Arizona

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list with a revenue of $21,579,227, opened its first franchise in Arizona.

“We are excited to welcome Joseph into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” announced Jake Mathre, director of franchise operations. “With his past business experience and network, we are confident he will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Tucson region.”

Alvarado is a 20-year Air Force veteran. He and his wife, Valarie, will operate the business.

“The Air Force gave me the tools to lead and manage people,” said Alvarado. “Now, I know that I want to positively impact my community by hiring local talent and creating local community leaders through my role as a Conserva Irrigation owner.”

Known as Conserva Irrigation of Tucson East, franchisee Joseph Alvarado will lead a team of irrigation designers and technicians in the repair, maintenance and installation of home and commercial irrigation systems.

Conserva Irrigation of Tucson East will serve Tucson, Vail, Catalina Foothills, Corona de Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and Tanque Verde.