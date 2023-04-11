Conserva Irrigation continues its growth pattern with new franchises in Michigan, Ohio

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, adds franchises in Ohio and Michigan. The latest moves continue the company’s rapid growth strategy.

Conserva Irrigation of Cincinnati is the third franchise in the Buckeye State and Conserva Irrigation of Greater Bloomfield is the third franchise in Michigan.

Conserva Irrigation of Cincinnati

David Gammell and Jason Katz will lead the franchise location which will serve Addyston, Camp Dennison, Cincinnati, Clarksville, Cleves, Fairfield, Franklin, Germantown, Hamilton, Harrison, Hooven, Kings Mills, Lebanon, Loveland, Maineville and Mason areas of Ohio.

“We are excited to welcome David and Jason into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” announced Jake Mathre, director of franchise operations. “With their past business experience and network, we are confident they will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Cincinnati region.”

Before Conserva, Gammell spent his career serving the K-12 education field both as an educator and an account executive, providing IT services to schools. Gammell grew up in Cincinnati and now lives in the Mason area with his wife (who also joins the franchise) and three kids. Katz previously worked in manufacturing and logistics sales. Katz is a native of Cincinnati.

Conserva Irrigation of Greater Bloomfield

Martin Brown will lead the franchise, which will serve Birmingham, Beverly Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Franklin, Lake Angelus, Milford, Northville, Novi, Oakland Township, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Troy, Washington, West Bloomfield and Wixom areas in Michigan.

Brown, a native of Birmingham, Mich., previously worked in real estate.

“We are excited to welcome Martin into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” Mathre said. “With his past business experience and network, we are confident he will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Greater Bloomfield region.”

The latest acquisitions follow the recent addition of franchises in Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tuscon, Ariz., and Rehoboth Beach, Del.