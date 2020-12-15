Conserva Irrigation marks 100 territory milestone

Conserva Irrigation has signed franchise agreements to grow in Northwest Portland, Oregon; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Northwest Houston, Texas; and Delaware Valley, Pa. With these additions, the company said it has eclipsed 100 territories and is now operating in 107 territories across the country.

“This is an exciting achievement for Conserva Irrigation, and despite a turbulent year filled with plenty of obstacles, we’ve been able to grow our footprint to more than 100 territories across the country,” said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. “Our company offers the best product and service in the industry, and it’s our passion for finding a solution to water waste that has allowed us to stand out as a leader. We’re eager to continue this momentum in 2021.”

In addition to reaching its newest milestone, Conserva Irrigation recently jumped more than 1,400 spots in this year’s Inc. 5000 ranking, which lists companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In addition, Conserva Irrigation said it experienced its highest sales months in June and July 2020 since the company’s inception in 2010.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of Conserva Irrigation’s journey, and we feel fortunate that the unprecedented events in 2020 haven’t impeded our franchisees’ success,” said Chris Grandpre, chairman and CEO of Outdoor Living Brands, which Conserva Irrigation operates. “Conserva Irrigation operates in an industry that has grown to more than $7 billion in revenue, and it’s always been our vision to build this brand into an industry leader and the household name around the country. Reaching 100 territories in just over three years is just another step in achieving that goal. Our goals for 2021 include opening another 50 territories adding to Conserva Irrigation’s footprint across the U.S.”