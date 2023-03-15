Conserva Irrigation opens St. Petersburg franchise

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, adds a new franchise in St. Petersburg, Fla., known as Conserva Irrigation of St. Petersburg.

Scott Moore and Julie Blaskovich will run this franchise which will cover areas including Belleair, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Shore, Downtown Clearwater, Gulfport, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Madeira Beach, Northing Redington Beach, Pinellas Park, Redington Beach, Redington Shores and Seminole.

Moore spent more than 20 years as a sales engineer with specialties in analytical chemistry and molecular biology. Blaskovich has more than 20 year’s experience in customer service.

Conserva Irrigation of St. Petersburg is the franchise’s 13th location in Florida, including the recent addition of Conserva Irrigation of Greater Clearwater.

Conserva made its LM150 list debut in 2022. Click here to learn more about the company’s growth.