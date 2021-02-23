Conserva Irrigation partners with NALP

Conserva Irrigation is partnering with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) to provide education, training and accreditation to NALP members and Conserva franchisees.

“We are pleased to welcome Conserva Irrigation into the membership of NALP,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “Their focus on sustainable water management practices aligns well with our focus on advancing industry professionalism at the national level.”

Conserva Irrigation says this partnership supports the company’s growth model as it plans expansions throughout the U.S.

“Conserva Irrigation was founded on providing water-efficient irrigation solutions to clients. In the past four years, we’ve grown our network to more than 100 territories with dedicated franchisees and technicians who are committed to that same vision under a shared passion for solving water waste,” said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. “As we welcome new and existing franchisees, we’re thrilled to offer NALP as a resource to our network and to become a trusted member of the landscaping industry.”