Conserva Irrigation teams up with Franchise FastLane

Conserva Irrigation partnered with the franchise sales organization, Franchise FastLane, as part of its strategy to significantly accelerate the growth of the business throughout the U.S.

This comes shortly after Conserva Irrigation announced just last month that, as the largest and first-to-market franchise in the irrigation industry, it had eclipsed 100 territories operationally. Conserva Irrigation operates underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella organization, a franchise company that has successfully scaled four similar exterior home services franchises.

After testing the business model in various pilot markets for five years, Conserva Irrigation was launched as a franchise by Outdoor Living Brands in mid-2017.

Chris Grandpre, chairman & CEO of Outdoor Living Brands, said, “We’ve admired Franchise FastLane’s ability to deliver exponential franchise growth to its partner brands. After methodically testing the Conserva Irrigation business model for five years and then building it to a 100-plus unit franchise system over the last three years, our organization is ready to support the exponential growth that we’re confident Franchise FastLane will deliver. We’ve invested in the support team and support systems and have the experience and track record gained from our other brands to handle an increased pace of new Conserva franchise location openings. In light of how selective Franchise FastLane is, we’re thrilled to partner with them for this next chapter of our growth.”

Labeled as an essential business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Conserva Irrigation’s rapid growth can be credited to innovation, teamwork and culture, and the strength of its business model and proprietary processes to audit irrigation systems, according to the company.

Conserva’s methodology includes a quantitative rating of the water efficiency of an irrigation system called the System Efficiency Score, which allows a residential or commercial property owner to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as to understand what repairs and improvements need to be made to reduce water consumption and lower water bills while keeping turf and plant material healthy.

In addition to its growth, Conserva Irrigation recently jumped more than 1,400 spots in last year’s Inc. 5000 ranking, which lists companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Conserva Irrigation also experienced its highest sales months in June and July 2020 since the company’s inception in 2010. With a successful track record, Conserva Irrigation has remained nimble during the pandemic to sustain company growth. It adjusted field operating procedures and launched virtual franchisee training this year allowing it to continue its supporting new franchise openings while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Conserva Irrigation is planning expansion throughout the U.S. and continues to seek single- and multiunit franchise operators with a range of corporate experience, independent or franchise business owners looking for diversification opportunities and irrigation companies seeking to align with Conserva’s proven business model and systems.