Conserva Irrigation’s path to growth continues with first Delaware franchise

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, opened its 14th franchise in Rehoboth Beach, Del., its first location in the state.

This follows the recent addition of franchises in Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tuscon, Ariz.

This most recent addition will be known as Conserva Irrigation of Southern Delaware. Brothers Ethan and Connor Ghabra will operate the franchises serving Bethany Beach, Camden Wyoming, Clayton, Dagsboro, Dover, Dover Afb, Ellendale, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Frederica, Georgetown, Harbeson, Hartly, Kenton, Lewes and Lincoln.

“We are excited to welcome Connor and Ethan into the Conserva Irrigation family as some of our newest franchisees,” announced Jake Mathre, director of Conserva’s franchise operations. “With their past business experience and network, we are confident they will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Southern Delaware region.”