Corteva adds new fungicide to control 28 foliar, root and stem turf and ornamental diseases

Corteva Agriscience added Floxcor specialty fungicide for turf and ornamental professionals in the United States. Containing the active ingredient fluoxastrobin, Floxcor specialty fungicide is a FRAC 11 (strobilurin) group fungicide.

Corteva said when used according to label directions, Floxcor specialty fungicide controls 28 foliar, stem and root diseases, including Anthracnose, brown patch, leaf spot, Pythium blight and snow mold. In addition, Floxcor specialty fungicide provides dollar spot control in light to moderate pressure conditions.

Available for use in greenhouses and nurseries, as well as lawns and landscapes, Floxcor specialty fungicide provides a broad spectrum of activity. Corteva said when LCOs pair Floxcor with Eagle 20EW specialty fungicide, the combination will effectively control a variety of common turf diseases.

Floxcor specialty herbicide will be available for purchase in the U.S. Professional Turf and Ornamental market in late 2023.

Floxcor specialty fungicide inhibits spore germination and mycelial growth by interfering with the respiration process of the plant-pathogenic fungi and swiftly moves into the plant interior and spreads through the plant’s vascular system, including the xylem, becoming rainfast 15 minutes after an application. The plant roots absorb the active ingredient, which is then transported via the xylem, to impede fungal growth and prevent new infections.