Corteva Agriscience: Crew® Specialty Herbicide

August 21, 2023 -  By
Photo: Corteva Agriscience

Kick even the toughest weeds out of your turf with Crew® specialty herbicide. Combining the power and proven safety of Dimension® and Gallery® specialty herbicides, Crew is a 2-in-1 easy-to-use solution for turfgrasses. Crew provides broad-spectrum preemergence control of more than 120 grassy and broadleaf weeds, including some of the most troublesome, like crabgrass, dandelion and Poa annua. It’s also safe to use on warm- and cool-season turfgrasses, as well as over the top of more than 410 ornamentals.

See how Crew can be your partner in your battle against weeds.

