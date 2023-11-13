Corteva Agriscience: Dimension Specialty Herbicide

Photo: Corteva Agriscience

Photo: Corteva Agriscience

Don’t let the clock limit your ability to get out and work. Dimension® specialty herbicide is the only preemergence herbicide that offers excellent early postemergence control of crabgrass. It’s also proven effective on more than 45 other grassy weeds, such as Poa annua and foxtail, as well as many small-seeded broadleaf weeds. It offers a longer application window than any other preemergence crabgrass herbicide, which affords more time to make applications.

Explore how the application flexibility of Dimension specialty herbicide helps you get the job done.

