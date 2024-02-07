Corteva Agriscience: Dimension Specialty Herbicide

Crabgrass-free, stain-free and problem-free. Dimension® specialty herbicide is the only preemergence herbicide that offers excellent early postemergence control of crabgrass. It’s also proven effective on more than 45 other grassy weeds, such as Poa annua and foxtail, as well as many small-seeded broadleaf weeds. The no-staining formula offers a longer application window than any other preemergence crabgrass herbicide, which affords more time to make applications. Explore how the application flexibility of Dimension specialty herbicide frees your turf and your schedule.

