Corteva Agriscience: Dimension specialty herbicide

Only Dimension® specialty herbicide controls crabgrass preemergence and early postemergence, eliminating the need to switch products after crabgrass has germinated. This longer window gives turf managers more application flexibility during their busy spring season. For preemergence control, Dimension can be applied up to eight weeks prior to crabgrass germination. For early postemergence control, it can be applied up to crabgrass tillering in cool-season turf and up to the five-tiller stage in warm-season turf. It is also effective on 47 other tough-to-control grassy and broadleaf weeds found in turf and ornamental settings, making it an ideal border-to-border solution. Available in multiple formulations, Dimension won’t leave turf, equipment or surroundings stained yellow. Learn more here.

