Corteva Agriscience, FMC team up on EOPs

Corteva Agriscience and FMC Professional Solutions will be collaborating on an early order program beginning Oct. 1.

The joint effort will expand savings opportunities on the fungicides relied on by turf and ornamental professionals in the lawn care and landscape, golf and nursery markets.

As part of the 2021 Corteva Agriscience Ultimate Rewards early order program, turf and ornamental professionals will now have the ability to purchase select FMC fungicides that will count toward the program’s rebates and locked-in savings.

“Our collaborative effort to deliver strong brands in an easy-to-manage process will not only enable lawn care, golf and nursery professionals to exceed their agronomic needs but will also help positively impact their bottom line,” said Mark Neterer, Corteva Agriscience Turf & Ornamental business leader. “Corteva Agriscience is thrilled to work closely with the FMC team to better meet the needs of our customers.”

Qualifying FMC products include all package sizes of Fame SC Fungicide and Rayora Fungicide. These brands also will be available through the FMC True Champions early order program.

Qualifying FMC fungicides can be purchased during two flexible ordering periods: Oct. 1 to Dec. 10 to lock in rebates for the full market year and Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022 to lock in rebates through September 2022.