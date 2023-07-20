Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Corteva Agriscience: Turflon® Ester Ultra

July 20, 2023 -  By
Photo: Corteva Agriscience

Don’t let weeds pop up on your turf. Turflon® Ester Ultra specialty herbicide combines reduced environmental impact, expanded coverage and control of invasive grasses to help you keep your lawns clean. Turflon Ester Ultra uses plant-derived methylated seed oil as a solvent, reducing the environmental impact and product odor. Turflon Ester Ultra also can be tank-mixed with labeled three-way herbicides for even more superior control of most summertime, hard-to-control and even invasive weeds, such as bermudagrass or kikuyugrass in cool-season turf.

Explore how Turflon Ester Ultra can help you make the most of your turf. Learn more here.

