Cost of water integrated in Jain Unity cloud-based automation

Jain Irrigation adds water cost monitoring in its patented Jain Unity cloud-based automation. Jain says its Unity platform is the first EPA WaterSense-certified weather-based irrigation control product. With this update, customers see daily how much they spend on water to maintain their lawns and landscaping.

Unity displays in both total aggregate summary and detailed views the cost of water for irrigation usage by total coverage area, per irrigation controller or individual plant type station/zone.

Jain said Unity uses a flow sensor connected to the irrigation controller or custom-entered gallons per minute (GPM) for water running through the system to calculate measurements. This will include any usage outside of Unity’s automated scheduling, such as immediate, customer-initiated irrigation or water waste coming from line breaks and leaks.

Water cost is calculated upon entry of rate information from the water bill in the most commonly found formats of fixed-rate regular recurring, tiered or seasonal tiered utility pricing models.

“The compounded annual growth rate of the cost of water in the U.S. is higher than any other utility or service,” said Richard Restuccia, vice president of water management solutions for Jain Irrigation. “Now there’s a price incentive to be more water-efficient than at any time we’ve seen, so Jain Unity irrigation automation and water cost is a simple but powerful combination for sustainable management of precious supply. With climate whiplash and drought becoming the norm, visibility into its cost is as important as seeing how much irrigation is necessary for landscaping to stimulate individual and business accountability.”

Unity continuously monitors the state of moisture in plant root zones to determine precision scheduling for when and how much irrigation needs to be applied while adjusting hourly for changes in the weather. In addition, it incorporates AI and predictive modeling of future environmental changes, such as forecast rainfall, to reduce the running of an irrigation system whenever possible while sustaining plant health quality.