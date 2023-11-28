Coxreels expands mounting brackets for 100 Series hose reels

Coxreels expanded its mounting bracket lineup with the introduction of the SMK-702 series. The SMK-702 series is a swivel bracket accessory for the 100 series hose reels and the V-100 series vacuum reels.

Built in the USA of heavy gauge steel, the SMK-702 wall mount swivel brackets feature 360-degree rotation, with multiple locking positions via an easy-to-use ergonomic pin lock. The swivel bracket allows the user to point the reel in the direction where the hose is needed, improving the function during payout and rewind. The design of the swivel bracket offsets the front of the reels forward so that the reel swivels and tracks with the direction of hose payout if left unlocked. The full-length vertical bearing and stability thrust bearing provide smooth rotation.

The SMK-702 comes in two sizes, SMK-702-8 and SMK-702-12.5. The SMK-702-8 is for use with 8-inch wide drum 100 series. The SMK-702-12.5 follows the same logic for 12.5-inch wide drum reels like the 112-3-150, 117-3-400, 112-4-75, 117-4-225 and the 117-5-100, but will also work with all the 100 vacuum series V-112-730, V-117-835 and V-117-850.