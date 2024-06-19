Coxreels reveals improved options for the Vacuum Series Reel

(Photo: Coxreels)
(Photo: Coxreels)

Coxreels expands its V-100 Series product line with the new 1.25-inch vacuum hose reel V-112-735 without hose and the V-112H-735 with hose. The new model has a smaller frame size featuring 12-inch diameter discs instead of the original 17-inch diameter discs. The outlet connecting to the hose remains 1.5-inch and our 1.25-inch hose comes equipped with 1.5-inch slip cuffs on both ends for maximum flow.

In addition to the new models, a new swivel design still allows for the connection of multiple hose sizes by using the inside and the outside of the housing, but a greater gradual taper has increased the amount of compatible inlet hose cuffs. According to the company, the swivel also includes hidden improvements via an enhanced O-ring sealing system for greater vacuum consistency and performance.

The hose has a super flexible “crush-proof” smooth interior hose suitable for commercial cleaning applications and is equipped with standard 1.5-inch threaded hose cuffs on both hose sizes.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

Coxreels
