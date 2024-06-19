Coxreels reveals improved options for the Vacuum Series Reel

Coxreels expands its V-100 Series product line with the new 1.25-inch vacuum hose reel V-112-735 without hose and the V-112H-735 with hose. The new model has a smaller frame size featuring 12-inch diameter discs instead of the original 17-inch diameter discs. The outlet connecting to the hose remains 1.5-inch and our 1.25-inch hose comes equipped with 1.5-inch slip cuffs on both ends for maximum flow.

In addition to the new models, a new swivel design still allows for the connection of multiple hose sizes by using the inside and the outside of the housing, but a greater gradual taper has increased the amount of compatible inlet hose cuffs. According to the company, the swivel also includes hidden improvements via an enhanced O-ring sealing system for greater vacuum consistency and performance.

The hose has a super flexible “crush-proof” smooth interior hose suitable for commercial cleaning applications and is equipped with standard 1.5-inch threaded hose cuffs on both hose sizes.