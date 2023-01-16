Crane Group buys five landscape operations, creates parent company with expansion mindset

Crane Group added five high-end residential design/build and landscape and estate management operations including Bruss Landscaping of Chicago, Enchanted Garden Landscapes of Phoenix, Ariz.; Kuppe’s Landscape Services of Detroit, Mich.; L.M.L. Estate Management of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Signature Landscape Contractors of Orlando.

With these additions, the Crane Group created Fairwood Brands, a new parent company with plans to expand to additional locations through future partnerships.

Appalachian Capital Holdings assisted Crane Group in the acquisitions and development of Fairwood Brands.

Andy Swanson, the founder of Signature Landscape Contractors, said this move allowed his operation to level up.

“Because Crane Group is a family-owned business, they understand who we are and what’s most important to us. But they’re also going to help us win big on the business front,” Swanson said.

Scott Morris, co-owner of L.M.L. Estate Management, said he, too, is confident in the value a Crane Group partnership provides.

“We’re working to raise the bar — for our customers and our businesses. It will be a huge help to have strategic and managerial support from the Crane Group team and to have industry peers to collaborate and share ideas with,” Morris said. “We all share core principles and have very similar values in our businesses and in our communities. We’re very excited to be part of the Fairwood Brands family and to partner with Crane Group.”