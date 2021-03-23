Crew herbicide now registered in California

Crew specialty herbicide from Corteva Agriscience, is now registered for use in California. This preemergent herbicide is labeled for use in turfgrass and landscape beds. Crew combines Dimension specialty herbicide with Gallery specialty herbicide in a 2-in-1 solution for broad-spectrum preemergence weed control.

“Dimension and Gallery are trusted weed control brands in the turf and ornamental market,” says Chris Moyer, turf and ornamental category lead with Corteva Agriscience. “With Crew, you now have the best of both products in a granule formulation for exceptional results on weeds and crabgrass with no worries.”

Crew provides season-long control of more than 120 winter and summer grassy and broadleaf weeds, including preemergence and early postemergence control of crabgrass. Crew is also safe to use on warm- and cool-season turfgrasses and over the top of more than 410 ornamentals for excellent application flexibility.

The granule is non-staining, low-dust and is spread for more uniform coverage and better results. With no mixing required, it reduces costs around applicator labor and training, reduces worker exposure, while eliminating the need to switch between products to treat turfgrass and landscaped areas, according to the company.

“Crew specialty herbicide has been successfully delivering results in most other states since it was introduced in 2019,” Moyer says. “We’re excited that California now has a new easy-to-use tool for weed control in turfgrass and landscape beds that will reduce costs around applicator labor.”