CrewTracker Software releases Summer ’22 update

CrewTracker Software released its Summer ‘22 release. The edition contains direct integration with WeatherWorks Certified Snowfall Totals (CST) according to the company. All customers will immediately receive the update.

“We are excited about this release. The CrewTracker solution continues to improve as we build on over 18 years of development and customer feedback,” CrewTracker Software CEO, John Paganini said. “The Summer ’22 Release includes dozens of customer-requested enhancements and features. This new release also includes seamless integration with WeatherWorks Certified Snowfall Totals which is the first phase of incorporating critical weather data into the desktop, web portal and especially the CrewTracker Mobile App.”

Integration with WeatherWorks allows customers to bypass, through direct API integration, the manual data import process. The custom integration performs a match with the service dates and zip codes and directly updates service record snow depths.

Additionally, the event-based contextual weather information provided by meteorologists at WeatherWorks can be added to service records. The CST integration provides precise event-based totals along with detailed event information. CST data can then be included on customer invoices enabling more accurate billing

Other new features in the Summer ‘22 Release include: