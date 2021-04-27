CSI gives $10K to Project EverGreen

In support of Project EverGreen,Control Solutions Inc. (CSI) committed $10,000 to help expand and diversify a nationwide initiative that has restored more than 1 million square feet of healthy turf and green spaces in urban areas across the United States.

“CSI is proud to support Project EverGreen and the vital role that their organization plays in communities around the country,” said Ty Ferraro, marketing director for CSI. “We look forward to developing this partnership and helping to enhance green spaces in urban centers nationwide.”

The contribution will be used to support logistical, promotional and project-specific resources required to plan and deliver GreenCare for Communities projects. In 2021, Project EverGreen and its partners have major renovation projects scheduled in Cleveland, Detroit and New York City. Several collaborative projects in the planning stages.

“Parks play a vital role in the health and well-being of youth and adults alike; a fact never more evident than during the quarantining and social distancing we experienced the last 12 months. Connecting people to their parks enhances social well-being, relationships, safety and environmental health,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “With CSI’s generous donation, we can expand our GreenCare for Communities initiative to more urban centers.”

Research has shown a correlation between green spaces, improved air quality and carbon sequestration; reduced heat buildup and lower cooling costs. Access to green spaces has also shown to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, improve attention levels and reduce feelings of fear and anger in both adults and children. They also foster closer-knit communities and improve the overall well-being of residents.