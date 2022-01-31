CSI hires Sam Pass as marketing director

Sam Pass has joined Control Solutions Inc. in the role of marketing director for CSI Pest, Quali-Pro and Martin’s Brand divisions.

“Sam brings us valuable knowledge to propel CSI’s vast product line into the future,” said Curtis Clark, executive vice president. “We are very excited to have Sam join the CSI team.”

Pass reports directly to CSI CEO Mark Boyd, with day-to-day alignment to Clark.

Pass grew up working in the pest management industry. He spent more than five years as a technician at his father’s first pest control company, Action Pest Control of Evansville, Ind. Pass became interested in entomology and received a B.S. in entomology and nematology from the University of Florida. After graduation, he furthered his experience working in sales and marketing for FMC.

He gained experience managing an established pest control sales territory, later transitioning into marketing, managing a large portfolio of specialty insecticides for the Professional Pest Management and horticulture markets. Pass is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree at Carnegie Mellon University.