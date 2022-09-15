Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Cumberland Landscape Group expands in Atlanta with three acquisitions

September 15, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Cumberland Landscape Group, a commercial landscaping company in Atlanta, expanded its presence and services with the acquisition of three landscape and design, landscape maintenance and commercial landscaping companies from Property Masters.

“The acquisition of Property Masters’ landscaping, design and maintenance companies allows us to deepen our commercial capabilities and expand our best-in-class services to commercial and residential customers throughout greater Atlanta,” said Billy Van Eaton, founder and CEO of Cumberland Landscape Group. “We are excited to welcome Property Masters’ professionals to our diverse and highly skilled team as we continue providing custom solutions to meet and exceed each unique property need.”

Through this acquisition, the company will broaden its services to include commercial maintenance, landscape construction and residential landscape design/build. The company said approximately 110 employees from Property Masters will join Cumberland as part of the acquisition.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Mariani Landscape announces seven residential landscape acquisitions
Mariani Landscape continues growth with seven acquisitions
Capital City Tree Experts joins SavATree
Outdoor Living Supply adds Stone Garden in latest of several acquisitions
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment