Cumberland Landscape Group expands in Atlanta with three acquisitions

Cumberland Landscape Group, a commercial landscaping company in Atlanta, expanded its presence and services with the acquisition of three landscape and design, landscape maintenance and commercial landscaping companies from Property Masters.

“The acquisition of Property Masters’ landscaping, design and maintenance companies allows us to deepen our commercial capabilities and expand our best-in-class services to commercial and residential customers throughout greater Atlanta,” said Billy Van Eaton, founder and CEO of Cumberland Landscape Group. “We are excited to welcome Property Masters’ professionals to our diverse and highly skilled team as we continue providing custom solutions to meet and exceed each unique property need.”

Through this acquisition, the company will broaden its services to include commercial maintenance, landscape construction and residential landscape design/build. The company said approximately 110 employees from Property Masters will join Cumberland as part of the acquisition.