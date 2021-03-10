Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Curtis Industries intros air-conditioned cab for Kubota zero-turns

March 10, 2021 -  By
Curtis Industries is now offering an air-conditioned cab for the Kubota ZD1211 zero-turn mower. This cab is designed to fit mowers with either a 60-inch or 72-inch deck.

Curtis Industres' new air-conditioned cab is designed for the 60-inch or 72-inch deck the Kubota ZD1211 zero-turn mower. (Photo: Curtis Industries)

The new cab features a lightweight aluminum design with a tinted, hard-coated, scratch-resistant polycarbonate windshield and doors. The air conditioning system incorporates a belt-driven, automotive-style compressor.

This cab also includes:

  • Precharged high-performance air conditioning system;
  • Lockable, rear pin-hinged doors;
  • Easy-to-remove doors; and
  • Easy fuel tank access.

“We are excited to offer the zero-turn market all the comforts and operator protection our tractor and utility vehicle cab customers have grown to depend on,” said George Psyhojos, president and CEO of Curtis Industries. “Our customers and dealers have been asking for a zero-turn solution for some time, and we are extremely proud to solve for this need. End-user customers are growing more demanding with respect to their comfort while operating all machinery. They want to be safe from the heat and sun while they mow.”

Available accessories include:

  • Optional pantograph front wiper-washer;
  • Roof-mounted work lights;
  • Overhead console; and
  • Exterior mirrors.

