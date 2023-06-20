D & K Products joins United Turf Alliance

United Turf Alliance added D & K Products. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, D & K Products serves customers in Iowa, Nebraska and central Illinois.

Steve Krantz founded D & K Products out of his home in 1981. D & K Products now has five locations and 30 employees. The company carries a full line of turf products.

United Turf Alliance said D & K Products’ new ownership will help align the company with other distributors that share its vision and values.

“We look forward to working with UTA to advance the industry, and we believe our membership in UTA will help advance our presence in the industry as well,” said Doug Krantz, D & K Products president and son of founder Steve Krantz. “We feel especially confident in this move because it’s clear that our organizations operate under the same principles.”

The addition of D & K Products makes the second new UTA owner in the past two months, following Triangle Chemical Company joining in May. UTA now has eight owners serving turf professionals across the country.