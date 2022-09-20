Dallas-based private equity firm acquires three lawn care providers

CenterOak Partners, a Dallas-based private equity firm formed Turf Masters Lawn Care Services, a residential lawn services platform created through the combination of three Georgia-based providers: Turf Masters Lawncare, All Turf Holdings and Green Group Holdings.

As part of the transaction, the existing owners and management teams will continue to be active and will have an equity interest in Turf Masters Lawn Care Services. Andy Kadrich, the founder of Turf Masters, will lead the company as CEO. CenterOak reports its investment will provide capital to support the growth of the newly formed entity.

Turf Masters Lawn Care Services will provide recurring lawn, tree, and shrub care services to more than 100,000 customers annually. The company will operate more than 20 branches across 10 states.

“Turf Masters, All Turf, and Green Group are high performing, leading residential lawn businesses led by strong local management teams focused on best-in-class customer service,” said Jason Sutherland, co-managing partner of CenterOak. “CenterOak has a long history of partnering with talented teams to support rapid growth in highly fragmented industries. We look forward to expanding the Company’s customer base, increasing service offerings, and recruiting additional strong local market leaders to join our new platform.”