Danuser adds mounting system compatible with mini skid-steers

Danuser, a manufacturer of products including OEM parts and industrial attachments, has released a new mounting system.

The new system is designed to make their EP auger compatible for mini skid-steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up around 40 percent stronger than others, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces.

“Models range from 6 to 35 GPM and from 1,500 to 3,500 PSI, making this a very versatile tool for the construction and agricultural industries,” said Glenn Danuser, company co-owner.

Other features include the following:

• Mount that uses the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit).

• Swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right and forward-to-back leveling.

• Most vehicles with 72 inches or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-foot-long augers. Hinge pin heights 71 inches or shorter require 3-foot-length augers, maximum.

Mounts are also available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid-steer models.