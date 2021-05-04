Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Danuser adds mounting system compatible with mini skid-steers

May 4, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
The new mounting system from Danuser makes its EP Auger compatible for mini ski steers. (Photo courtesy of Danuser)

The new mounting system from Danuser makes its EP Auger compatible for mini ski steers. (Photo courtesy of Danuser)

Danuser, a manufacturer of products including OEM parts and industrial  attachments, has released a new mounting system.

The new system is designed to make their EP auger compatible for mini skid-steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up around 40 percent stronger than others, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces.

“Models range from 6 to 35 GPM and from 1,500 to 3,500 PSI, making this a very versatile tool for the construction and agricultural industries,” said Glenn Danuser, company co-owner.

Other features include the following:

• Mount that uses the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit).
• Swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right and forward-to-back leveling.
• Most vehicles with 72 inches or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-foot-long augers. Hinge pin heights 71 inches or shorter require 3-foot-length augers, maximum.

Mounts are also available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid-steer models.

Related Articles

Vermeer: S925TX Mini Skid Steer
Scale up your business by ‘trimming the fat’
Hardscape Solutions: A lakeside kitchen escape
Bobcat unveils new hydraulic attachment mounting system
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment