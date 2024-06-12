Dauer Manufacturing introduces Spanish product brochure

Dauer Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer of LED landscape lighting fixtures, lamps and transformers, released its first full-line Spanish-language product brochure.

Dauer Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer of LED landscape lighting fixtures, lamps and transformers, released its first full-line Spanish-language product brochure. With Hispanics fueling growth in entrepreneurship and small business, commercial and residential ownership and more than 500,000 Hispanic-Americans employed in the landscape industry in the country, Dauer’s Spanish-language product brochure broadens resources for its landscape lighting contractors and distributors.

“At Dauer, we fully believe in helping our customers grow and succeed, and this includes exclusive territories for our distributors and now information in language of preference, be it English or Spanish,” said Craig Klomparens, president of Dauer Manufacturing. ”We have seen a shift in our audience demographics, and this new Spanish-language brochure is a natural progression for us in making the resources we provide more accessible.”

In addition to the full-line Spanish-language brochure, Descubre el Poder de Dauer, the company will offer a full Spanish-language website and customer ordering tools to meet the needs of the dynamic Hispanic consumer and the diversity in landscape lighting contractors and distributors.

“This project was very personal to me as a Hispanic in the industry,” adds Joaquin (Kino) Obeso, vice president. “Hispanics are now the fastest-growing contributors to the United States economy, and while we are consistently out in the field with our Spanish-speaking customers, this brochure is a way for us to be there when we are geographically away. We are seeing explosive growth in markets like Texas and California, and several of our distributors and contractors are now better equipped with this new tool.”

The brochure is available for digital download or can be mailed upon request.

