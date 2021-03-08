Dauer Manufacturing expands landscape lighting line

Dauer Manufacturing, a wholesale supplier in the LED lighting industry, has added to its lighting offering more than 150 new products for 2021.

The new product lineup broadens Dauer’s low-voltage lighting with a full line of integrated fixtures and aluminum selections, continuously delivering on durability, versatility and innovation, according to the company.

Responding to customer demand and consumer trends, this unrivaled product launch on the heels of Dauer celebrating its 20-year anniversary, adds wattage, lumens, beam spread and color temperature variations to its integrated proprietary molds for uplights, down lights, path lights, step lights, tree mounts, and overall lighting fixtures. The new products join Dauer’s existing family of LED lighting systems prized for their elegant designs and highly efficient light output.

“Our customers asked, and we responded,” said Craig Klomparens, president, Dauer Manufacturing. “Our operational structure, proprietary mold development, and keen eye on customer needs makes us nimble in turn-key product development, while offering price point value.”

Integrated lighting fixtures including the aluminum McAllister and Mirage Integrated Uplights; and brass offerings such as the Rainier Integrated Path Light; and Neptune II Integrated Submersible, offer durable solutions with enhanced color temperature and lumen output, and custom powder coated color options.

All fixtures are rigorously tested for extreme heat, water intrusion and other weather conditions and elements, earning UL and ETL certifications, among other industry accreditations.