Davey Resource Group acquires BDY Environmental

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company, announces the addition of BDY Environmental of Nashville, Tenn.

BDY provides wetland, stream delineations and permitting; wetland and stream restoration and mitigation services; surface and groundwater consulting; National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) services; endangered species surveys and consultation as well as comprehensive groundwater assessment and remedial site services. BDY serves Tennessee and surrounding states with 10 professionals, all of whom will be joining the DRG team.

“Davey Resource Group is a leader in the environmental consulting industry, and we are thrilled to join the Davey family,” said David Jackson, managing partner and majority owner of BDY. “Our clients will quickly notice the expansion of talent and expertise they will have at their disposal, as well as an increased diversity in the services we can offer. Additionally, BDY employees will benefit from Davey’s legacy and culture of employee ownership. I am truly excited for what the future holds for the BDY team and our clients.”

Karen Wise, vice president of Environmental Consulting at DRG, echoes those sentiments.

“Bringing in a team the caliber of BDY is really exciting for Davey,” she says. “Similar to DRG, BDY has a strong commitment to the environment and to providing quality service to their clients. BDY employees will have tremendous opportunities to grow in their careers and expand their knowledge, as well as become employee owners.”