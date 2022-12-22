Davey Resource Group adds North Carolina-based Restoration Systems

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list — added Restoration Systems (RS) of Raleigh, N.C., to its Davey Mitigation team, a division of DRG.

“A big part of our decision to sell to Davey versus others in the industry was the alignment of values shared by the two companies,” John Preyer, co-owner of Restoration Systems, adds. “Both are environmental stewards seeking science-based solutions for our clients and offering good environments for our employees, and I’m looking forward to working together as a part of the Davey Mitigation team.”

Davey says RS’s 15 employees will remain with Davey Mitigation.

“RS’s commitment to delivering high-quality projects coupled with its creativity in shaping new markets sets it apart, and its long track record of success is a testament to its world-class team,” T. J. Mascia, director of Davey Mitigation said. “The potential in combining this kind of talent with the Davey platform behind it is immense. I feel we were already building something special with Davey Mitigation and the addition of RS significantly amplifies that.”

RS is the second acquisition for the DRG in 2022, after adding Wilson Environmental Technologies in June.