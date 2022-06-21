Davey Resource Group adds Wilson Environmental Technologies

Davey Resource Group, (DRG) a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company adds the Wilson Environmental Technologies to the DRG family.

“We especially value DRG’s commitment and enthusiasm toward quality, teamwork and communication as they provide clients with innovative solutions delivered by qualified experts,” said Don Wilson, founder and owner of Wilson Environmental Technologies. “This joining allows us to expand our skills with additional career and training opportunities that will now be available to us through DRG.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the environmental consulting industry, the Wilson Environmental Technologies team services the greater Buffalo, N.Y., area and specializes in wetland delineations, permitting and mitigation, stream surveys and threatened and endangered species studies.

Karen Wise, vice president of environmental consulting at DRG, said, “We are excited for Don and his team to join DRG because they are a group that aligns well with our company values and commitment to our clients. They will now have access to additional resources and team members, which will allow them to serve their clients with additional support systems.”

DRG said the former Wilson Environmental Technologies team will continue to operate out of its Buffalo office.