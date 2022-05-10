Davey Tree acquires Floral City Tree Service

The Davey Tree Expert Co. of Kent, Ohio, announces the addition of Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., to its family of brands.

Floral City provides residential and commercial tree and plant health care services in Monroe, located between Detroit and Toledo, Ohio. Floral City’s employees will continue employment with Davey, according to the company.

“The decision to join the Davey family was based on the numerous benefits that will be provided to our clients and employees,” said Steve McCollum, owner of Floral City. “Davey, just like Floral City, is committed to providing its clients with high-quality tree and shrub care, exceptional service and has a philosophy of caring for its clients’ properties as if they were their own. Davey also has a leading diagnostic and research facility, the Davey Institute, that will be a huge benefit to our clients’ trees and landscapes.”

Dave Bargerstock, operations manager at Davey’s Great Lakes West, Residential/Commercial services office, said Floral City has a work culture that is very similar to Davey’s.

“I’m looking forward to getting the Floral City team involved in our educational resources and engaged in our employee-ownership opportunities that are core to our company culture,” he said.