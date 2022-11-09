Davey Tree adds Arboristry Associates of Virginia

Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list grows again with the addition of Arboristry Associates of Faber, Va.

Mike Neal founded Arboristry Associates in 1993. The company provides residential and commercial tree and plant health care in the greater Charlottesville, Va., region. Arboristry’s 12 employees will continue on with Davey, the company said.

“Joining Davey will provide a huge benefit to our clients and team members,” Neal said. “The Arboristry our clients are familiar with will be gaining new Davey team members from across the continent to exchange knowledge and experience, which will ultimately benefit our clients’ properties.”

The addition of Arboristry Associates is one of many moves for Davey Tree this year, including the addition of Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., AJ’s Tree Service in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also added a northern Milwaukee office as well.

“I’m looking forward to growing our support in Virginia and providing Arboristy’s clients with Davey’s many benefits,” Phil Snyder, vice president of Northeast operations for Davey’s Residential/Commercial, said. “The Arboristry team will now have access to Davey’s leading diagnostic laboratory, the Davey Institute, which will provide scientific support to the Arboristry team and clients’ needs.”