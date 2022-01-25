Davey Tree adds residential division of John Lucas Tree Expert Co.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. adds the residential division of John Lucas Tree Expert Co. of Portland, Maine.

Lucas Tree Experts is a third-generation family business that opened in 1926 in Bangor, Maine. The company is currently headquartered in Falmouth, Maine, and employs 550 people. The majority of Lucas Tree’s business involves providing vegetation management services to utilities along the eastern seaboard stretching from Nova Scotia, Canada, to South Carolina.

“With Davey Tree being one of the oldest, largest and most respected tree service companies in the nation, we are confident it will be an excellent steward to our customers and provide new career opportunities for our talented team of arborists and technicians,” Arthur Batson Jr., president of Lucas Tree Experts, said. “Davey Tree is also the eighth-largest employee-owned company in the U.S., which will be a big advantage to our residential employees and their futures. Davey Tree takes a similar science-based approach to tree and plant health care as we do at Lucas Tree Experts, as well as its employee and customer-first culture that we’re passionate about as well, so the partnership will be a fitting transition.”

In 1982, Lucas Tree Experts developed the residential tree and plant health care division, which will now operate under Davey Tree. This division provides residential and commercial tree services, plant health care and lawn care in Portland, Maine, and the surrounding area. The residential division employs more than a dozen employees who will all be joining the Davey Tree team.

“Davey and Lucas have had a long-term relationship with each other, so adding the experts from Lucas is like welcoming our close friends to the team,” Pat Covey, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Davey Tree said. “The employees from Lucas Tree Experts will now have opportunities to advance in their career through promotions and be able to take advantage of Davey’s extensive training and educational resources. Lucas’ clients will also be able to tap into our Davey Institute, which houses our diagnostic laboratory and team of scientists. This change is good for both the clients and the employees.”