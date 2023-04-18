Davey Tree continues to grow with latest move to expand Minnesota presence

The Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list, adds Mickman Brothers of Ham Lake, Minn., to its family of brands. Founded in 1975 by brothers Chris and John Mickman, Mickman Brothers provides irrigation, landscape maintenance and snow removal services to the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Mickman Brothers’ team consists of approximately 80 year-round employees and roughly 200 seasonal employees. All services will continue as part of the Mickman Brothers team within Davey’s Commercial Landscape Services (CLS) service line.

“Davey has been the leader in the green industry for almost 150 years, so its knowledge of the industry and breadth of services will help propel Mickman Brothers to the highest levels of service to our clients,” said John Mickman, CEO. “We are all thrilled with the career growth opportunities this merger will offer to our professional staff of dedicated employees. The Mickman Brothers team is thrilled about joining forces with our new Davey team members as we continue to grow our product and service offerings locally and nationally.”

Mark Svozil, vice president and general manager, CLS at Davey, said, “Prior to this merger, Davey had already made a strong commitment to the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, making this the fifth location for Davey. Adding a brand the caliber of Mickman Brothers highlights Davey’s ongoing commitment to the region and should be great not only for Mickman Brothers’ clients but Davey’s as well. I am so excited to watch Mickman’s employees grow in their careers through promotions and educational opportunities, as well as become employee owners of Davey.”

The move continues Davey Tree’s recent growth strategy which includes the additions of Carpenter Costin Tree and Landscape of Danvers, Mass., Woodbridge Estate Care of Bethany, Conn., Lusk Tree Service of Winston-Salem, N.C., Arboristry Associates of Faber, Va., Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., AJ’s Tree Service in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also added a northern Milwaukee office as well.