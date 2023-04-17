Davey Tree division expands into Boston-area with latest acquisition

Hartney Greymont, a division of Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list, added Carpenter Costin Tree and Landscape of Danvers, Mass.

Carpenter Costin Tree and Landscape provides residential design/build, lawn care and maintenance and residential and commercial tree and plant health services, in the North Shore area of the Boston metropolitan region. Its team of employees will join Hartney Greymont.

“We’re looking forward to expanding in greater Boston and bringing this team into the Hartney operations,” Phil Snyder, vice president of East Atlantic operations for residential and commercial services, said. “Employees will have the chance to grow in their careers and expand their knowledge, as well as become employee owners.”

Davey Tree’s recent growth includes the additions of Woodbridge Estate Care of Bethany, Conn., Lusk Tree Service of Winston-Salem, N.C., Arboristry Associates of Faber, Va., Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., AJ’s Tree Service in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also added a northern Milwaukee office as well.