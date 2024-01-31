Davey Tree expands in California with Lewis Tree Service acquisition

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 2 on the 2023 LM150 list — adds Lewis Tree Service of Santa Cruz, Calif., to its family of brands.

Lewis Tree has provided full-service residential and commercial tree care for almost 30 years in the greater Santa Cruz area. Founder Nathan Lewis previously worked for Davey Tree Surgery Co., a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co., before establishing Lewis Tree.

“I’m excited for my team to become part of Davey,” said Lewis. “The Lewis Tree team will not only continue to provide the quality care our company is known for but will now also have career advancement opportunities and the added support services Davey offers, which will all help us better serve our clients. Our team will now have access to the Davey Institute, Davey’s industry-leading research and diagnostic laboratory, which will help us make the best science-based decisions for our clients’ properties.”

Lewis Tree’s employees will be continuing work with Lewis Tree as part of Davey’s Residential/Commercial (R/C) service line.

“Nathan and the Lewis Tree team have values similar to Davey’s, and they also provide clients with exceptional service, so adding the Lewis Tree team to the Davey family will be a great fit,” said Travis Evans, market manager, Bay Area R/C operations. “I’m looking forward to working with this team and providing them with opportunities to grow in their careers, participate in our educational programs and become employee-owners of our company.”

The addition is Davey’s first in 2024 following five in 2023 including Lusk Tree Service of Winston-Salem, N.C., Arbor Tree Service of Attica, Mich., Woodbridge Estate Care of Bethany, Conn., Carpenter Costin Tree and Landscape of Danvers, Mass., and Mickman Brothers of Ham Lake, Minn.,