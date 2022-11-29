Davey Tree expands with addition of Lusk Tree Service of North Carolina

Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list has expanded with the addition Lusk Tree Service of Winston-Salem, N.C., to its family of brands.

“The biggest change our clients will see with us joining Davey Tree is our access to technical support from the Davey Institute, an industry-leading research and diagnostic laboratory,” David Lusk, president and founder of Lusk Tree Service, said. “Being part of a nationwide company means that we can now leverage buying power for the services and equipment needed to run efficiently and enhance our client service. We’re looking forward to being a part of Davey’s team and are excited for the added support we’ll gain.”

Lusk Tree Service operated in the Winston-Salem and surrounding areas since 1979 with its team of 10 employees, all of whom Davey said will continue to work with Lusk Tree as part of Davey’s Residential/Commercial (R/C) service line.

“Lusk Tree Service puts a high importance on proper tree care practices, something that is also very important to Davey,” said Chris Heim, southeast operations manager for Davey’s U.S. R/C Services. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at Lusk Tree by continuing to grow and share knowledge with each other.”

The addition is another following recent moves from Davey including the addition of Arboristry Associates of Faber, Va., Floral City Tree Service of Monroe, Mich., AJ’s Tree Service in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The company also added a northern Milwaukee office as well.