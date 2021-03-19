Davey Tree Expert Co. expands in Tennessee and Wisconsin

The Davey Tree Expert Co. has expanded within two U.S. residential tree care market areas: Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Davey acquired certain assets of AJ’s Tree Service in Tennessee. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The firm provides residential and commercial tree care services to the region Southeast of Nashville.

The firm’s six employees will continue employment at Davey’s new Southeast Nashville office. AJ’s owner Matthew Bratton will also stay on as a sales arborist.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew and his talented team into the Davey family,” said Keith Francies, operations manager, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services. “The team at AJ’s has done tremendous work in the Nashville community and earned a reputation for high-quality service. AJ’s clients can continue to expect excellent service and will benefit from additional resources Davey offers.”

Davey is also expanding R/C services in Wisconsin and has established a new Northern Milwaukee office led by Justin Bence.

Bence started his career with Davey in 2009 at the North Chicago office and worked as a foreman first at the Wheeling office and then the North Chicago office until 2013. After transferring to the South Minneapolis office as a crew leader, Bence was promoted to sales arborist and then assistant district manager. Since 2015, he has served as district manager of the North Minneapolis office.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Justin and his team as we expand a growing market in Wisconsin,” said Brian O’Niel, market manager, R/C services, North Central operations. “At Davey, our priority is always to deliver a safe and excellent quality client experience. Our new office in Milwaukee will allow us to meet the area’s growing demand from current and new clients.”