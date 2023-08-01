Davey Tree grows again with addition of Detroit-area company

The Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 2 on the 2023 LM150 list, added Arbor Tree Service of Attica, Mich.

“I’m excited for our Arbor Tree team to join Davey because of the additional support and resources Davey offers,” said Dan Milliken, owner of Arbor Tree. “One of the biggest benefits Davey offers is access to the Davey Institute, an industry-leading research and diagnostic laboratory, which will provide our team and clients with technical support from the scientists there.”

Arbor Tree provided residential and commercial tree and plant health care to the greater Detroit area since 1995, with a heavy concentration of work in commercial properties, such as condominiums and homeowner associations. Its 27 employees will all be continuing work with Arbor Tree as part of Davey’s Residential/Commercial (R/C) service line.

“I’m looking forward to watching our team have the chance to learn and advance in their careers with the endless opportunities offered at Davey, as well as witnessing the enhanced benefits our clients will notice through the Arbor Tree team they’ve come to know,” said Milliken.

More moves for Davey

The move continues Davey Tree’s recent growth strategy which includes the additions: