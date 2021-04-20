Davis Supply joins Heritage Landscape Supply Group

Heritage Landscape Supply Group of McKinney, Texas, acquired Davis Supply, a family-owned distributor of irrigation, lighting and other outdoor living products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to have the experienced and dedicated team at Davis Supply join the Heritage family of companies,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “Increasing our presence and scale in Oklahoma has been a priority, and we are excited to add these three locations to our growing footprint. We are honored and humbled that Davis Supply chose to join Heritage from many opportunities due to the strong alignment of our cultures, values, and commitment to our people.”

Headquartered in Edmond, Okla., Davis Supply was founded in 1984 by Jack and Jan Grigg and is currently run by Jack’s children, Cory and Brook, along with General Manager Brad Amen. Davis operates a network of three branches and employs a team of more than 40 people. Davis Supply will continue to be led by local leadership under the Davis Supply brand banner, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers and supplier partners.

“We are looking forward to a bright future as part of the Heritage family and kicking off our next phase of growth in Oklahoma and beyond,” said Cory Grigg and Brook Burke, owners of Davis Supply. “Heritage plans to invest significantly in our business and surrounding markets, and we will become stronger while also providing great opportunities for our long-time employees and loyal customers. We chose Heritage due to their reputation for allowing the companies they acquire to remain entrepreneurial and we are both especially proud that the Davis Supply legacy our family has built will carry on under their stewardship.”