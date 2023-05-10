Deadline extended to participate in the NALP’s Financial Benchmark Survey

The National Association of Landscape Professionals seeks landscape companies of all sizes and service mixes to participate in its Financial Benchmark Survey. This survey will provide insights and data so you can benchmark your company against past company results, future budgeted results and industry standards from other lawn care companies nationwide.

NALP will send participants a complimentary digital copy of the Industry Report, Excel-based data tables and a confidential, individualized company performance report with your own information reported with the appropriate industry comparatives.

Industry Insights, an objective independent research firm, that specializes in these types of studies, conducts NALP’s Financial Benchmark Survey and the Compensation and Benefits Survey.

Participation is free and the deadline has been extended to May 15.