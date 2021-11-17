Deep Lawn launches AI lawn estimation tool

Deep Lawn, a lawn care technology company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), announces the company launched the first AI lawn estimation tool that can accurately estimate any lawn’s area quickly. This automated lawn estimation tool is an addition to Deep Lawn’s suite of e-commerce tools. These tools allow lawn care companies to generate automated lawn care quotes and process payments from their customers.

Deep Lawn’s software products utilize machine learning and geospatial data to automatically map out and calculate the lawn areas of a property.

“One of the great things about this AI innovation, along with our e-commerce tools, is that it enables lawn care companies to sell their services on their website — in less than a minute,” Deep Lawn CEO Joel Northrup said. “Deep Lawn is proud to bring this innovation to the lawn care industry and is looking forward to releasing a product for snow removal companies later this year.”

Deep Lawn has been in beta testing the past six months with a select number of lawn care companies around the U.S. Their software has coverage in all fifty US states. It is now open to the public at www.deeplawn.com