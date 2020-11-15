Deicing Depot: 1250-BRINE MAKER

Deicing Depot’s 1250-gallon batch brine maker is a no-nonsense approach to making brine. Capable of making 1250 gallons of brine every 30 minutes with a Honda 11HP engine couple to a Banjo 3” stainless steel pump. Batch makers reduce initial cost of ownership, and provide a simple way of making brine time and time again. All aluminum construction for rust free operation, and aluminum dump guides for easy filling with salt. These are also available in 240V electric for inside operations.

Learn more here: deicing.com